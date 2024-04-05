11-year-old girl writes fourth book and hopes to inspire others

An 11-year-old who has written her fourth book said she has enjoyed seeing her sketches “come to life” and hopes to inspire others to develop a “love for writing”. Sarah Kittoe’s book called Ama And The Lost Key follows main character Ama, who finds a glowing key in Ghana and sets out to uncover the secrets it holds.

“The book contains mystery and adventure, and also those key values of family, friendship and following your dreams,” the student at The Laurels School, who lives in Croydon, south London, told the PA news agency. Conscious Dreams Publishing – the book’s publisher – has given the young author the freedom to shape her ideas into reality, which Sarah said is a “really nice feeling”.“I have been mentored by Danni (Daniella Blechner), the founder of Conscious Dreams Publishing since August 2023. “The good thing is that she’s worked with lots of other young authors – even some that are younger than me – and you can tell she knows how to connect with young author

11-Year-Old Girl Fourth Book Writing Inspiration Ama And The Lost Key Adventure Family Friendship Dreams Mentorship Conscious Dreams Publishing

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andrew Scott, Sarah Jessica Parker And Sarah Snook Among Stars Nominated For 2024 Olivier AwardsThe biggest night in theatre looks set to recognise a host of Hollywood talent this year.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

CDC, AMA issue calls to get vaccinated against measlesTwo of America's leading health organizations are highlighting a global rise in measles cases as yet another reason for families to make sure they get the measles vaccine.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Met to pay £10,000 to woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigilThe Metropolitan Police will pay £10,000 to a woman who was arrested at the Sarah Everard vigil in Clapham, her solicitors have said. Jennifer Edmunds was detained overnight and charged with breaching Covid restrictions at the Clapham Common vigil for Ms Everard on 13 March 2021. Charges against her were dropped 15 months later and Ms Edmunds went on to sue the force for breaching her human rights, false imprisonment, assault, misfeasance in public office and malicious prosecutions.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Met Police pays £10,000 to woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigilFollowing the murder of Sarah Everard in 2021, a vigil held at Clapham Common descended into chaos as officers tried to break it up.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Sarah Hunter: As a female rugby coach, everyone assumed I was just the assistantSarah Hunter faces challenges as a female rugby coach but that has done little to dampen her ambitions of reaching the top of the sport

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

How Sarah J. Maas Built a Sprawling Fantasy MultiverseSarah J. Maas, the author of House of Flame and Shadow, surrounded by fans at Book Club Bar in Manhattan.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »