11-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Indecent Assaults in Bristol

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman and 14-year-old girl were indecently assaulted during a series of incidents in Bristol. Three other women were approached by a person with a knife, police said. Avon and Somerset Police said the five incidents happened in the Redcliff and Montpelier areas of Bristol between 20 and 25 March.

Detectives are treating the incidents as potentially linked due to the locations where they took place and some similarities in the descriptions of the suspect. The force said an 11-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the incidents. He has since been released on bail. Acting Chief Inspector Tom Gent, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: 'We continue to carry out inquiries into each of these incidents and remain open-minded as to whether they are linked

