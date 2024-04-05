£10m expansion creates 80 new jobs at Perthshire water bottling plant

A £10million expansion at a Perthshire water bottling plant has created 80 new jobs. Highland Spring , which has a plant in Blackford , has invested in extra capacity and more advanced technology for a new flavoured still water range. The 80 new jobs, created over the last 12 months, bring the Highland Spring Group’s Blackford workforce up to 350. It also employs more than 60 people at its Lennoxtown bottling plant in Stirlingshire .

Highland Spring Group managing director Simon Oldham said: “As a local Perthshire employer, we have been pleased to bring over 80 new members of staff into the company in the last 12 months. “Their skills and experience, alongside those of our existing colleagues, enable us to realise the huge opportunities the growth of our business, brand, and the overall natural source bottled water, continues to offe

Highland Spring Water Bottling Expansion Jobs Perthshire Blackford Lennoxtown Stirlingshire

