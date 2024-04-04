10-Year-Old Boy Discovers Rare Gold Bracelet from First Century

A 10-year-old boy discovers an exceptionally rare gold bracelet from the first century while on a walk with his mum. The boy, now 12, admits to hoarding random items but felt that this find was special.

His mum confirms his interest in finding things and recalls how he was convinced that the metal he found was real gold. The boy diligently researched the features of the precious metal and believed he had found something valuable.

Boy Gold Bracelet Rare First Century Discovery

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

17-Year-Old Boy Admits Killing 15-Year-Old Girl in South LondonA 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death at a bus stop in south London. The boy denied murder and possessing a blade in a public place. Prosecutors did not accept his plea and a trial will take place in November.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Two arrested in Hull funeral directors investigationPolice say a 46-year-old man and 23-year-old woman have been arrested.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Three teen thugs caught on camera carrying out murder bid on 13-year-old boyThe trio - aged 16, 15 and 13 - pounced on their victim shortly after he got on at Glasgow's High Street station on October 15 2021.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Teenager remains in custody after 16-year-old boy stabbed in WellingtonA teenager remains in custody for questioning over the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Telford.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Owner of 'stolen' caravan praises 'quick thinking' police after 11-year-old boy halted on M1The young driver was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and has been bailed while police investigate further.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

13-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Serious Assault in GlasgowA 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in Glasgow after being involved in a serious assault. The incident occurred near Queen's Park, and the police are currently investigating the circumstances. The boy is in a serious but stable condition, and the police are working to identify the responsible party.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »