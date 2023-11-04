£10 Million Funding to Redevelop Dumbarton's Artizan Centre

More than £10 million of funding will be used to redevelop Dumbarton’s Artizan Centre which could see the creation of a healthcare centre and 112 affordable homes. The council has agreed to use £10.1 million of the funding on the Artizan development which will see the two rear units being knocked down. The application in principle for the site is now expected to be submitted to the council and will include 112 residential units as well as a primary healthcare facility.

Retail units, restaurants, cafes, takeaways, pubs as well as office and leisure sites could be included in the initial plans as well as the creation of new public space, innovative play areas and outdoor seating areas

