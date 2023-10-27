10 best chunky boots for women this winter - go big or go home

, it's all about stomping into the new season so loudly that everyone can hear you coming a mile off.

The chunky boot trend has been around for some time now - so if you're looking to go the extra mile for a little more thud, you know what to do. Keep on reading!rocks their chunky heavy-soled boots.

The boots are such a popular design that lookalikes have swept the high street, and there may even be a pair of two within this edit that are a bit more affordable. You can always trust Marks & Spencer to bring out an excellent pair of chunky boots at a not-so-chunky price tag. These ankle boots look great and feel good, too, thanks to their flatform sole and mid-height heel. headtopics.com

See! We told you we found a pair of affordable front zip boots! These Purdie ankle boots from ANYDAY are defined by the silver front zip fastening, which is set onto an exaggerated chunky cleated sole to give a subtle lift.Merry People The Tully Boot In Black

This is a bit of a rogue choice for this edit, but this isn't just any chunky boot - it's a chunky wellington boot! Merry People is a brand we've recently come across, and The Tully Boot is a brand new silhouette that gives a fashion forward take on the classic ankle wellie! headtopics.com

The Tully nods to 90s nostalgia with a chunky platform-style sole and an extended, wrap around neoprene cuff. The boots are 100% vegan, and made from 85% recycled PU and the platform sole is made from 20% recycled rubber.Russell & Bromley is a firm favourite here at HELLO! The Rebel boot is a must-have for the new season, The laceless zip-front boot has been handcrafted in Italy from black calf leather, and made to look like a classic lace-up ankle boot - but sans laces.

