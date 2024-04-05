£10,000 reward offered for information on wanted man in Nottinghamshire

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted by police over a string of ' violent burglaries ' in Nottinghamshire . Martin McDonagh is wanted by Nottinghamshire Police and is known to visit the Radford area of the city. Crime stoppers is offering the reward for information it 'exclusively receives that leads to the arrest of McDonagh'.

Mark Hallas, chief executive of the charity, said: “Amid rising concerns, our charity is backing the effort to catch this fugitive by offering a reward and reminding people that they have the option to use Crimestoppers and stay anonymous. “We know that people can be reluctant to speak to law enforcement and give their details, especially when it involves dangerous criminals. Crimestoppers offers a safe alternative, guaranteeing complete anonymity. No police. No courts. No witness statements. “If you know where McDonagh is located, please do the right thing and speak u

