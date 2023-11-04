£1.8m heating system upgrade planned for Watford flats

Watford residents are set to benefit from a £1.8 million heating system upgrade for 252 flats. It comes thanks to a portion of the government's £65 million Green Heat Network Fund, which will see flats in six Watford Community Housing blocks get more efficient and affordable low-carbon systems installed
. Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance, said: “By moving these homes from a costly out-of-date gas system to a cutting-edge combination of ground source and air source heat pumps, Watford Community Housing are not only helping their residents but the nation as well.“Decarbonising our housing stock is important, but these residents will also see an impact on their bills as they benefit from a more efficient and more affordable source for their heating and hot water.”The Green Heat Network Fund is a scheme launched in March 2022 for public, private and third-sector applicants in England and is expected to run until 2025.We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »