£1.8m heating system upgrade planned for Watford flats

Watford residents are set to benefit from a £1.8 million heating system upgrade for 252 flats. It comes thanks to a portion of the government's £65 million Green Heat Network Fund, which will see flats in six Watford Community Housing blocks get more efficient and affordable low-carbon systems installed

. Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance, said: “By moving these homes from a costly out-of-date gas system to a cutting-edge combination of ground source and air source heat pumps, Watford Community Housing are not only helping their residents but the nation as well.“Decarbonising our housing stock is important, but these residents will also see an impact on their bills as they benefit from a more efficient and more affordable source for their heating and hot water.”The Green Heat Network Fund is a scheme launched in March 2022 for public, private and third-sector applicants in England and is expected to run until 2025.We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OBSERVER_OWL: Watford Community Housing homes set for heating bills boostWatford residents are getting a more affordable heating upgrade thanks to government funding.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Cassiobury fireworks: Best places to park nearby in WatfordThe annual Cassiobury Park fireworks taking place tomorrow to celebrate Bonfire Night in Watford.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Watford charity shop reopens after burglaryA charity shop in Watford is reopening after being forced to close due to a burglary. The shop has been completely refurbished and will host an event to showcase its new look. The profits from the shop go towards helping homeless and abandoned pets in the area.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Watford's Training Ground Undergoes a Quantum Shift in MentalityAssistant head coach Dean Whitehead reveals the extent of the changes made at Watford's training ground since Valerien Ismael became head coach, highlighting the previous lack of discipline and the new consequences for lateness.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Greggs opens new branch in Watford with 'fresh new look' and 'comfortable seating'The bakery chain confirmed that it has launched its latest branch inside the Dome roundabout Sainsbury’s, in Cow Lane, today (November 3). The North Watford store will be open, with a “fresh new look” and “comfortable seating”, from 7am to 8pm each day and serve breakfast deals until 11am.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Royal British Legion opens new branch in WatfordFormer footballer Luther Blissett has helped bring a branch of the Royal British Legion back to Watford. The branch will have access to a new lounge at Watford FC named after Forces United, a community charity set up by Blissett and other former players. The aim is to support both older veterans and young serving personnel.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »