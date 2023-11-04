Strong earthquake hits northwestern Nepal, killing at least 128

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepalese authorities said their focus was on finding survivors after a strong earthquake shook districts in northwestern Nepal just before midnight Friday, killing at least 128 people and injuring dozens more. The death toll was expected to rise as communications were still cut off in many places, officials said Saturday. “The priority is to find the survivors and take them to hospital,” said regional police chief, Bhim Dhakal, “while we recover bodies of the deceased.

” Troops were clearing roads and mountain trails blocked by landslides triggered by the earthquake. Helicopters flew in medical workers and medicines to the hospitals there. Security forces on the ground were digging out the injured and dead from the rubble, Nepal police spokesperson Kuber Kadayat said. At the regional hospital in the city of Nepalgunj, more than 100 beds were made available and teams of doctors stood by to help the injured. “I was fast asleep when all of a sudden it started shaking violently. I tried to run but the whole house collapsed. I tried escaping but half my body got buried in the debris,” said Bimal Kumar Karki, one of the first two people to be brought to the regional hospital. “I screamed, but every one of my neighbors were in the same situation and screaming for help. It took nearly a half-hour to an hour before rescuers found me,” he sai

:

THAIPBSNEWS: แผ่นดินไหว 'เนปาล' ขนาด 5.6 เสียชีวิตแล้ว 128 คนแผ่นดินไหว 'เนปาล' ขนาด 5.6 เสียชีวิตแล้ว 128 คน จุดศูนย์กลางอยู่ห่างจากกรุงกาฐมาณฑุ ไปทางตะวันตกประมาณ 500 กม.แรงสั่นสะเทือนยังรับรู้ถึงกรุงนิวเดลี ประเทศอินเดีย วานนี้ (3 พ.ย.66) เกิดแผ่นดินไหวขนาด 5.6 ในเมื่อเวลาเกือบ 24.00 น.

