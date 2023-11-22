One suspect arrested in Klong Toey shooting incident

BANGKOK, Nov 22 (TNA) – One suspect in the shooting incident in Klong Toey, in which a vocational student and a school teacher were killed has been arrested, with seven others taken into custody for questioning.

The investigative police unit, under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, has taken into custody one suspect connected to the shooting of Nong Yod, a student at Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-Ok, Uthenthawai Campus, and the tragic death of the teacher of Sacred Heart Convent School. The suspect is currently being interrogated, and seven of his close friends are also in custody for questioning. It is believed they may have information related to the shooting incident. The incident took place on November 11, and following a ten-day investigation, the police gathered evidence, sought five arrest warrants from the court and requested search warrants for six locations suspected to be hiding places, covering areas in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Than

