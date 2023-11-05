American Woman Reports Being Raped By A Man She Met On App

Ms. Heidi, a 24-year-old American woman, filed a report with the police at Somdet Chao Phraya Police Station, Bangkok, that she had been raped in her room of a condominium in the Sathorn area, Krung Thonburi Road, Khlong San District, Bangkok at 10:00 p.m. on November 4. The woman revealed that she knew a man, Tim, who assaulted her through the Tinder application. They had agreed to meet at a pub on November 2. When they met, Tim requested to stay in her room, which she allowed.

They had agreed not to have sex because she had to work early in the morning. Later, on November 3, about 2:00 a.m., as she was taking a shower to prepare for bed, this man raped her without her consent. As a result, she decided to report the incident. Officials reviewed CCTV footage from the American woman’s condominium and obviously noticed the suspect’s face. As a result, they will track him down and arrest him for an additional inquiry

