เจ้ามือแห่ช้อน XRP มากขึ้นในรอบ 3 เดือน หรือเราจะได้เห็นราคาเหรียญเคลื่อนไหวในเร็วๆ นี้?

อย่างไรก็ตามดูเหมือนว่าราคาเหรียญ XRP จะยังไปต่อได้อีก โดยบริษัทวิเคราะห์ออนไลน์อย่าง Santiment ได้ออกมาวิเคราะห์ราคาเหรียญ โดยการชี้ให้เห็นถึงจำนวนวาฬที่มากขึ้นในตลาด แสดงให้เห็นถึงความมั่นใจของนักลงทุนรายใหญ่ที่มีต่อตัวเหรียญ ซึ่งอาจทำให้ราคาเหรียญเพิ่มขึ้นได้อย่างไรก็ตามก็มีเรื่องน่ากังวลอยู่บ้าง เพราะไม่นานมานี้ Ripple ได้ปลดล็อก XRP จำนวน 1 พันล้านเหรียญจากเอสโครว์ ซึ่งมีมูลค่าประมาณ 600 ล้านดอลลาร์ โดยการเพิ่มอุปทานจำนวนมากนี้จะส่งผลให้ราคาเหรียญผันผวนมากยิ่งขึ้น

SIAMRATH_ONLINE: ครม.ไฟเขียวลดราคาแก๊สโซฮอล์ 91 และ 95 นาน 3 เดือน เริ่ม 7 พ.ย.นี้ครม.ไฟเขียวลดราคาแก๊สโซฮอล์ 91 และ 95 นาน 3 เดือน เริ่ม 7 พ.ย.นี้ นายพีระพันธุ์ สาลีรัฐวิภาค รองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรมว.พลังงาน เปิดเผยว่า ที่ประชุมคณะรัฐมนตรี (ครม.

POSTTODAY: ครม.ไฟเขียวลดราคาน้ำมันเบนซินทุกประเภท เป็นเวลา 3 เดือน เริ่ม 7 พ.ย.66เฮ!!! ครม.ชดภาษีเบนซิน 1 บาท นาน 3 เดือน ส่วนแก๊สโซฮอล์ 91 “พีระพันธุ์” ขอดึงกองทุนช่วยลด ถึง 2.50 บาทต่อลิตร เริ่ม 7 พ.ย.นี้

SIAMBLOCKCHAIN: นักวิเคราะห์ Crypto ชี้เหรียญ XRP จะพุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1300% แตะระดับ 289 บาท หากสิ่งนี้เกิดขึ้นXRP ได้รับการคาดการณ์ราคาหลายครั้งในช่วงเดือนที่ผ่านมา และส่วนใหญ่คาดการณ์ว่าราคาจะพุ่งสูงขึ้น เนื่องจาก Ripple

SIAMBLOCKCHAIN: XRP อาจพุ่งอย่างรุนแรงกว่า 77% ในเดือนพฤศจิกายน ถ้าหากประวัติศาสตร์ซ้ำรอยอีกครั้งถือเป็นเรื่องที่น่ายินดีสำหรับชาว XRP ที่ราคาเหรียญเพิ่มขึ้นมาอยู่ที่ 0.58 ดอลลาร์ หรือประมาณ 11.3%ในเดือนนี้

SIAMBLOCKCHAIN: ควรกังวลไหม? หลัง Ripple เตรียมปลดล็อก XRP จำนวน 1 พันล้านเหรียญในวันที่ 1 พฤศจิกายนปกติแล้ว Ripple จะปลดล็อกเหรียญ XRP จำนวน 1 พันล้านเหรียญจากระบบ escrow ตามที่ได้โปรแกรมไว้ และในวันที่ 1 พฤศจิกายนที่จะถึงนี้

SIAMBLOCKCHAIN: Bard AI เผย สาเหตุที่ราคาของ XRP มักพุ่งแตะจุด ATH ก่อน Shiba Inu และ Cardanoเมื่อผู้ใช้รายหนึ่งทดลองถาม Bard ว่า “คริปโตเหรียญไหนจะทำลายจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลก่อนเหรียญอื่น” AI ก็ได้ให้คำตอบกลับมาว่า XRP มีโอกาสสูงที่สุด Bard AI Chatbot

