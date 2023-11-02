The victims were made to believe that they had successfully booked, but when they arrived at the accommodation they were unable to check in. This scam led to considerable financial losses for many people.

A suspect, Nat, against whom the court issued an arrest warrant in Roi Et province in northeastern Thailand has fled to Surat Thani province in the south to hide. After his arrest, police widened the investigation and found that the members of this gang were involved in several fraud cases in Pattaya, Bang Lamung and Nong Ped.

The Tourist Police ask anyone who has suffered financial losses as a result of the actions of this group to contact the local police station in the area where the incident occurred or the Tourist Police in the region to take legal action against the suspects.

In addition, both Thai and foreign tourists are advised to check accommodation details and exercise caution when making payments to avoid falling victim to such fraudulent activities. If they have any suspicions, tourists can contact the Tourist Police via the emergency hotline 1155 or the “Police Tourist i lert u” application.The post Tourist Police Arrest Gang Of Fraudsters Who Trick Travelers Into Booking Pattaya Villas appeared first on Khaosod English.

:

PRACHACHAT: ไม่ขนกลับ! PROBIKE ยก MARLIN 7 Gen 3 แจก โฮล อิน วัน ‘กอล์ฟฯ 47 ปี ประชาชาติธุรกิจ’20 พฤศจิกายนนี้ ประชาชาติธุรกิจ สื่อคุณนำภาพ ผู้นำเสนอข้อมูลข่าวสารด้านธุรกิจ-เศรษฐกิจที่ครบถ้วนที่สุดของไทย พร้อมด้วย มติชน ข่าวสด และมติชนทีวี

แหล่ง: prachachat | อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕

KHAOSODONLINE: ข่าวสดครบทุกรส สดทุกเรื่อง

แหล่ง: KhaosodOnline | อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕

KHAOSODONLINE: ข่าวสดครบทุกรส สดทุกเรื่อง

แหล่ง: KhaosodOnline | อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕

KHAOSODONLINE: ข่าวสดครบทุกรส สดทุกเรื่อง

แหล่ง: KhaosodOnline | อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕

KHAOSODONLINE: ข่าวสดครบทุกรส สดทุกเรื่อง

แหล่ง: KhaosodOnline | อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕

KHAOSODONLINE: ข่าวสดครบทุกรส สดทุกเรื่อง

แหล่ง: KhaosodOnline | อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕