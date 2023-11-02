ขณะที่นายโยอาฟ กัลลันต์ รัฐมนตรีกระทรวงกลาโหมของอิสราเอล ระบุว่ากองกำลังฮามาสมี 2 ทางเลือกคือ “ตายหรือยอมจำนนโดยไม่มีเงื่อนไข” ตอกย้ำคำมั่นของนายกรัฐมนตรีเบนจามิน เนทันยาฮู ผู้นำอิสราเอล ที่ยืนกรานว่าจะสู้ต่อไปจนกว่าอิสราเอลจะมีชัยชนะเหนือฮามาส

อิสราเอลถล่มค่ายอพยพ – Foreign passport holders board a bus after arriving in the Egyptian part of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on November 1, 2023. Hundreds of injured residents and foreigners escaped Gaza to Egypt on November 1, the first evacuations from the war-torn Palestinian territory pounded by Israeli warplanes in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas attack.

ผู้สื่อข่าวเอเอฟพีรายงานจากชายแดนทางใต้ของฉนวนกาซ่าว่ามีรถพยาบาลพาผู้บาดเจ็บไปยังโรงพยาบาลสนามในอียิปต์ รวมถึงเด็กชายที่มีผ้าพันแผลหนาพันรอบท้อง และหลายครอบครัวต่างดิ้นรนพาสมาชิกครอบครัวที่ได้รับบาดเจ็บเดินทางข้ามด่านชายแดนราฟาห์ไปยังอียิปต์

โดยทางการอียิปต์เปิดเผยว่ามีชาวต่างชาติหรือบุคคลที่ถือสองสัญชาติอย่างน้อย 335 คน และผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บสาหัสหรือป่วยหนัก 76 คนเดินทางเข้าประเทศจากฝั่งกาซ่า สำหรับชาวต่างชาติประกอบด้วยพลเรือนจากออสเตรีย 31 คน ฝรั่งเศส 5 คน อิตาลี 4 คน มีบางส่วนจากเยอรมนีและสหรัฐอเมริกาด้วย

A member of the red crescent speaks to a foreign passport holder upon arriving in the Egyptian part of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on November 1, 2023. Hundreds of injured residents and foreigners escaped Gaza to Egypt on November 1, the first evacuations from the war-torn Palestinian territory pounded by Israeli warplanes in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas attack.

