ตามความผิดในข้อหาผลิตยาน้ำแก้ไอปนเปื้อนสารพิษและเชื่อมโยงกับเหตุสะเทือนขวัญกรณีมีเด็กมากกว่า 200 รายเสียชีวิตจากการกินยาน้ำแก้ไอในช่วงปี 2565 อินโดนีเซียสั่งคุก “ซีอีโออาฟี ฟาร์มา” – ภาพประกอบ – A file photo showing cough syrup. An Indonesian court sentenced to jail on Wednesday the chief executive and three other officials of a company whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of more than 200 children. (Photo: iStock)

ทั้งนี้ อัยการตั้งข้อหาเจ้าหน้าที่ในหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้อง 4 คนฐานไม่ตรวจสอบส่วนผสม โดยอัยการยื่นขอให้ศาลตัดสินจำคุกจำเลยสูงสุด 9 ปีเพราะละเลยการตรวจสอบส่วนผสมซึ่งเข้าข่ายละเลยคุณภาพและความปลอดภัยของยา สำหรับคดีในช่วงปีที่ผ่านมาอินโดนีเซียพบว่ามีเด็กเสียชีวิตด้วย ภาวะไตวายเฉียบพลัน (เอเคไอ) ที่อาจเชื่อมโยงกับยาน้ำแก้ไข้หวัดหรือแก้ไอ ทั้งยังเกี่ยวข้อง บริษัท ไมเดน ฟาร์มาซูติคอล ลิมิตเต็ด ในประเทศอินเดียซึ่งถูกทางการสั่งให้ยุติการผลิตยาน้ำ 4 ชนิดที่องค์การอนามัยโลก (WHO)...

Safitri Puspa Rani cries as she holds a picture of her late son Panghegar Bhumi in Jakarta. The boy died from fatal acute kidney injury days after a doctor prescribed him cough syrup linked to more than 200 child deaths in Indonesia. AFP

อินโดนีเซียสั่งคุก “ซีอีโออาฟี ฟาร์มา” – Mothers of victims of acute kidney injury attend a preliminary hearing for a class-action lawsuit filed against the Indonesian government and drug companies for allowing the sale of tainted cough syrup at the court in Jakarta, Jan. 17, 2023. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters)

