Kwanchanok Chomchuen, 29, and her 4-year-old daughter, along with other family members, received the body of Mr. Apichat Kusaram, one of the 7 Thai workers who were killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and were brought back as a second batch to Thailand on October 26.

When the van arrived, Kwanchanok, Apichat’s parents and neighbors came out to receive the body, shouting that their loved one had returned home. While Apichat’s body was being loaded into the coffin, his 4-year-old daughter cried and demanded to see her father. At that time, she did not know that her father had died.

Apichat Kusaram, 29, and his younger brother Pongthep Kusaram, 26, went to Israel together to work and tragically lost their lives at the same time. The family will arrange a cremation for Apichat at Hua Hin Praserttham Temple, Ban Khok Sung, on Saturday, October 28, the same temple where Phongthep’s cremation ceremony took place. headtopics.com

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin addressed the House of Representatives on Thursday that he’s “disturbed” by the fact that some Thai workers in Israel have decided to stay on despite the risk after being offered monetary incentives.

