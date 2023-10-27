JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI BANGKOK — Thailand’s ruling party on Friday selected as its leader the daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, the country’s divisive former prime minister, highlighting the family’s continuing influence more than two decades after Thaksin entered politics.

The party’s previous leader, Chonlanan Srikaew, resigned for breaking a pledge that Pheu Thai would not form a government with any military-aligned parties. Pheu Thai finished second in May’s election, but the winning Move Forward Party failed to win enough support from conservative lawmakers to form a government, opening a path for Pheu Thai to take power by joining with former political foes.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is from the Pheu Thai Party and was among those who congratulated Paetongtarn, joining her on stage for photographs. Ahead of the election, Paetongtarn had also been touted as a potential prime minister. headtopics.com

In 2011, Thaksin’s sister Yingluck Shinawatra — Paetongtarn’s aunt — was swept into office with an easy election victory, becoming Thailand’s first female prime minister. But her government was ousted by another coup in 2014.

But the Pheu Thai Party underperformed in the election, failing to achieve the landslide it predicted. Pheu Thai senior members had said the party wished to see more young people in leadership, a move many saw as an attempt to counter the Move Forward party, whose agenda appealed greatly to the young generation. headtopics.com

