ไต้หวันสั่งคุก 20 ปี – บีบีซี รายงานวันที่ 27 ต.ค. ว่า ศาลไต้หวันพิพากษาจำคุก 20 ปี พันเอก (เทียบเท่านาวาอากาศเอก) หลิว เฉิงซู เจ้าหน้าที่ระดับสูงของกองทัพอากาศไต้หวันที่เกษียณอายุราชการ เป็นเวลา 20 ปี ตามความผิดฐานลักลอบจัดตั้งหน่วยสืบราชการลับและสอดแนมข้อมูลทางการทหารส่งให้จีน

ไต้หวันสั่งคุก 20 ปี – ภาพประกอบ – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen waves during the National Day celebration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan October 10, 2023. A retired Taiwan air force colonel has been jailed 20 years for running a military spy ring for China. Liu Sheng-shu was convicted of recruiting other active-duty officers to transmit military secrets to Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

นอกจากนี้ยังตัดสินจำคุกทหารอีก 5 นาย สังกัดกองทัพอากาศและกองทัพเรือไต้หวัน เป็นเวลา 6 เดือนถึง 20 ปีในข้อหาเกี่ยวข้องกับการสอดแนมข้อมูลให้ทางการจีน ด้านอัยการเปิดเผยว่า พ.อ.หลิวได้รับค่าตอบแทนจากการส่งข่าวกรองทางทหาร รวมถึงรายละเอียดเกี่ยวกับเครื่องบินและเรือรบที่ไต้หวันมีในประจำการ นอกเหนือจากโทษจำคุกแล้วทางการยังยึดเงิน 16.7 ล้านดอลลาร์ไต้หวัน หรือราว 18.6 ล้านบาทที่กลุ่มผู้ต้องหาได้รับมาอย่างผิดกฎหมาย headtopics.com

ภาพประกอบ – FILE PHOTO: Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen attends the launching ceremony of Narwhal, its first domestically built submarine, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 28, 2023. Five other officers – from the navy and air force – were jailed from six months to 20 years for their involvement. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

ภาพประกอบ – FILE PHOTO: A Chinese warship fires towards the shore during a military drill near Fuzhou near the Taiwan controlled Matsu Islands that are close to the Chinese coast, China, April 8, 2023. Apart from his jail sentence, authorities confiscated NT$16.7m which they said were illicit earnings.REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo headtopics.com

ข่าวสดครบทุกรส สดทุกเรื่อง อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕

ข่าวสดครบทุกรส สดทุกเรื่อง อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕

ข่าวสดครบทุกรส สดทุกเรื่อง อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕

ข่าวสดครบทุกรส สดทุกเรื่อง อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕

ข่าวสดครบทุกรส สดทุกเรื่อง อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕

ข่าวสดครบทุกรส สดทุกเรื่อง อ่านเพิ่มเติม ⮕