Zookeepers in Singapore use puzzles to stimulate animals

Twice a night, the sloth bears are given a "puzzle" to solve: To extract an apple out of a bamboo stick. Succeed and they get to eat the apple. Zookeeper Lloyd Daniel Anthony holding up a piece of bamboo stuffed with food which is used as an enrichment activity. Mandai Wildlife Group constantly does research into animal welfare and behaviours to keep up with best practices.

This means that zookeepers and presenters at the Singapore Zoo and Mandai's other parks find their workload increasing and their job scope ever-changing. This includes adopting new practices, such as enrichment activities for the animals, and needing to relearn skills. For instance, zookeepers now have to come up with various puzzles to keep their animals physically and mentally stimulated daily





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Airlines Resumes Operations of All 12 A380sSingapore Airlines has put all 12 of its Airbus A380s back into service as part of its fleet management strategy. The airline retired seven A380s in November 2020, reducing its fleet size to 12. The 12th A380 resumed flight operations on Dec 7 after three years and nine months.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore Expresses Concern over Humanitarian Situation in GazaSingapore has registered its grave concern about the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and underlined the need for an immediate ceasefire. The country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Burhan Gafoor, spoke at a UN General Assembly emergency special session in New York, where delegates from over 20 nations voiced support for a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

New Way-Finding Signs Installed in Singapore City CentreNew way-finding signs have been installed in the city centre, making it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate. The Land Transport Authority is trialling this system in the Central area and Yishun for six to nine months.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore watchdog finds advertisement by Prism+ misleadingSingapore’s advertising standards watchdog has found an advertisement by local electronics company Prism+ “not acceptable” for its misleading claims about the environmental friendliness of its line of air-conditioners.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore Considers Recommendations to Curb Misuse of Personal Mobility AidsTo curb the misuse of personal mobility aids (PMAs) by able-bodied persons, a set of recommendations has been released by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel in Singapore. The recommendations include allowing only individuals certified by a medical professional to use mobility scooters, reducing the speed limit, and restricting the size of such devices.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore Considers Recommendations to Curb Misuse of Personal Mobility AidsTo curb the misuse of personal mobility aids (PMAs) by able-bodied persons, only people certified by a medical professional to have problems walking will be allowed to use mobility scooters, if a new set of recommendations is accepted by the Government.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »