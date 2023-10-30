Youths can receive up to S$7,000 in grants to organise projects showcasing Singapore’s heritage

Youths can apply for funding to organise activities such as guided tours, talks or screenings, under a new initiative. (Photo: TODAY/Ili Nadhirah Mansor)SINGAPORE: Youths in Singapore can now receive up to S$7,000 (US$5,110) in grants if they organise projects that showcase the country’s rich heritage.

The survey found that funding and mentoring are key forms of support that youths find necessary for their projects to be achieved. One individual who will benefit from the new initiative is 24-year-old Ng Wee Liang, who has a passion for taking photos and creating video clips of old heritage sites in Singapore.Mr Ng, whose eventual goal is to create a book, said he was quite clueless on how to go about it, as there were many components such as publishing, getting royalties and even getting the book to be placed in the National Library Board (NLB) venues across the island.

The grant by the agencies aims to encourage youths to play a part in making Singapore's heritage scene more vibrant, as well as to help preserve and promote the sector. On top of receiving money and mentorship, they will also get a chance to network with professionals in the field. headtopics.com

The survey found that while more than half of respondents were keen to take part in a heritage event, only one in three would actively develop their own project. While more than half of the survey respondents were keen to take part in a heritage event, only one in three would actively develop their own project. (REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo)