SINGAPORE – Young people keen on spearheading their own heritage projects can now tap funding from the Government under a new initiative.

National Heritage Board (NHB) deputy chief executive for policy and community Alvin Tan said at a media briefing that the grant will “allow the youth to have a more active hand in shaping the future of heritage in Singapore” through platforms their peers can relate to.

NHB said that the heritage projects can take on various forms, such as an exhibition, a guided tour, a talk, lecture or workshop, as well as a temporary outdoor installation. Mr Tan said that requiring grant recipients to raise the remaining 20 per cent of the project costs will help instil in them a sense of ownership and be more invested in the outcome of their projects. headtopics.com

Successful applicants will also be supported by NHB and NYC through networking and mentorship opportunities to conceptualise and implement their projects.with its youth panelAt least six in 10 of the more than 1,000 survey respondents said they would volunteer their time and services at an NHB museum and/or heritage event in Singapore, while three in 10 indicated an interest in developing projects to promote heritage awareness here.

The survey also canvassed respondents for project ideas. Among the ideas suggested were presenting heritage through creative and interactive mediums, community-led efforts to make heritage more accessible and exploring lesser-known histories of issues of interest to young people today. headtopics.com

