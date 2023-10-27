You again? Exasperated bus driver threatens to call police on notorious woman putting feet up on handlebar

A video of a confrontation between the unruly and defiant passenger and another bus captain was uploaded on social media by Singapore Incidents on Friday (Oct 27).

In the clip, the female passenger, donning a visor and a jacket, was seen taking a nap at the back of the bus while propping both her legs onto a handlebar.The latter part of the clip shows the bus captain asking her to put her feet down. "Like this, correct or not?" he asked the passenger, pointing to her feet.

He also gestured towards a sticker pasted on the side of the bus urging commuters not to put their feet up and remarked: "You saw the sticker there or not?"Rudely woken from her nap, the passenger angrily retorted: "You see your bus driver uniform or not? So I put down, what you want? " headtopics.com

As the bus captain turns his back on her, the woman placed her feet onto the empty seat in front of her.In January this year, a passengerThe kerfuffle was captured on video and uploaded to TikTok.

