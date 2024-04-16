Yishun Resident Living in Fear of Harassment from Neighbour

'I don't dare to go home early': Yishun resident living in fear, claims female neighbour harassing him for past 5 yearsPHOTO: Shin Min Daily NewsHome is meant to be a safe space for rest - but this woman may have turned her neighbour's haven into a waking nightmare.
The resident, surnamed Zhao, told Shin Min that a female neighbour surnamed Liang has hurled insults at him, vandalised his door, thrown liquids and garbage at the doorstep of his home in a HDB block along Yishun Street 22 for half a decade. This allowed him a bit of room to breathe, as Liang reportedly stopped throwing liquids and rubbish at the 43-year-old's door.In footage seen by Shin Min, Liang can be seen striking Zhao's metal gate, pelting him with vulgarities."If she sees me below the block from her window, she'll yell and swear at me, disturbing the entire block," he said, adding that he must check before he even dares to step out of his home.
Zhao has gone for consultations with psychiatrists and has also attended multiple counselling sessions to deal with his stress, he told Shin Min.The Chinese publication also approached Liang to speak with her. Upon learning their identity, Liang shut the door on the reporter, cursing at them loudly, Shin Min reported.According to other neighbours on the same floor, residents try to avoid Liang as the ruckus she makes affects everyone.
Yishun Resident Harassment Neighbour Insults Vandalism Liquids Garbage
