Yen's slide complicates Bank of Japan's interest rate hike decision

The yen's fresh slide to a 34-year low complicates the Bank of Japan's deliberations on the timing of a next interest rate hike, as a resulting rise in import costs pushes up inflation but also hurts already weak consumption and the broader economy. If that weakness persists and discourages small firms from hiking pay, the central bank may prefer to wait at least until autumn before hiking, say five government officials and sources familiar with its thinking.

The BOJ is seen raising this year's price forecast at the next meeting on April 26 and project inflation to stay near its 2 per cent target through 2026, said two of the sources, underscoring its readiness to jack up rates from zero later this year. But the central bank is also likely to cut this year's economic growth forecast in the fresh quarterly projections, due in part to sluggish consumption and factory output, they said. "While wages might rise as projected, rising import prices from a weak yen could weigh on already soft consumption," said one of the sources. The inclination to go slow on interest rate hikes contrasts with the expectations of some currency traders and BOJ watchers who think the weak yen is a reason the central bank might lift rates soon. That expectation is based partly on the BOJ's tweaks last year to its bond yield control policy as efforts to cap long-term rates caused unwelcome yen declines that drew heat from politician

