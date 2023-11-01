Yen pauses slide after official escalates intervention warning

Having dropped 1.7 per cent on Tuesday to a one-year low of 151.74 per dollar, the yen stabilised at 151.32 in Asia trade, following more pointed-than-normal remarks from Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda.

The Bank of Japan raised inflation forecasts on Tuesday, but not policy rates. It redefined its 1 per cent limit on 10-year government bond yields as a reference rate, rather than a hard cap. "Let's not forget that BOJ is normalising policy from ridiculously low levels," said Claudio Irigoyen, global head of economics at Bank of America Global Research.

Deutsche Bank macro strategist Alan Ruskin said the slide in the yen, despite the BOJ tweak, shows it's more evident than ever that a turnaround in the dollar/yen rate is likely to be driven by the dollar and the state of the US economy.

Other currency moves were mostly modest, though the New Zealand dollar slipped 0.3 per cent to US$0.5808 and was nearing a one-year low as softer-than-forecast employment data cemented expectations of an end to interest rate hikes.

"The data show the (European Central Bank's) 450 basis points of interest rate hikes ... are working to restrict demand," said CBA analyst Carol Kong. "We estimate the Eurozone economy is now in recession."

The Australian dollar slipped 0.1 per cent to US$0.6630. China's yuan dipped marginally to 7.3190 per dollar.

