Yandex obtains one required government approval for planned restructuring

Dutch holding company Yandex NV has been working on a corporate restructuring for months, hoping to recoup some shareholder funds with the sale of its main revenue-generating Russian businesses, such as search and ride-hailing. It then plans to develop four other business lines internationally.

Hamas delegation visits Moscow, discusses release of hostages in GazaMOSCOW — A delegation from Hamas visited Moscow on Thursday (Oct 26) for talks on the release of foreign hostages including Russian citizens that the militant group is currently holding in Gaza, Russian news agencies reported, citing the foreign ministry. Senior Hamas member Abu Marzouk was among those attending the talks, TASS reported. Read more ⮕

Armenia sees no advantage in keeping Russian military bases: PM quotedMOSCOW: Armenia sees no advantage in continuing to host Russian military bases on its territory after Azerbaijan retook the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian prime minister told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Wednesday (Oct 25). Read more ⮕

US, Russian bids on Israel-Hamas war fail at Security CouncilUNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday (Oct 25) failed again to take action on the Israel-Hamas war, with Russia and China vetoing a United States-led dra Read more ⮕

Putin aims to have Russian space station by 2027President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Oct 26) that the first segment of Russia's new orbital station, which Moscow sees as the next logical development in space exploration after the International Space Station (ISS), should be put into operation by 2027. Read more ⮕

Commentary: Xi-Putin Belt and Road meeting highlights Russia’s role as China’s junior partnerThe most instructive aspect of the meeting was Putin’s explicit acknowledgment of the different roles played by Moscow and Beijing in international politics, say these academics. Read more ⮕

Russia executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders, White House saysWASHINGTON: The United States has information that the Russian military is executing soldiers who do not follow orders related to the war with Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday (Oct 26). Read more ⮕