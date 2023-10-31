Xi chairs rare meeting to 'resolve risks' in China's finance sector

This year's National Financial Work Conference focused on the need to"strengthen financial supervision ... guard against and resolve risks and unswervingly promote finance with Chinese characteristics", official broadcaster CCTV said.

China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 4.9 per cent in the third quarter, but Beijing still faces an uphill battle to achieve its stated annual target of around five per cent. A key measure of factory output, the index stood at 49.5 in October, below the 50-point mark separating expansion from contraction.

At the conference, officials called for meeting"the reasonable financing needs of real estate enterprises... building a new model of real estate development," said CCTV.

