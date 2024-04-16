Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dominates Asia Pacific Market with Impressive Growth

Fuelled by the strong rebound in travel across Asia Pacific and"bleisure" travel trend, the company leverages its"OwnerFirst" approach and the award-winning Wyndham Rewards programme to empower franchisees for continued success.
Wyndham's dedication to its franchisees is evident in its"OwnerFirst" approach. This philosophy emphasises the company’s long-term commitment to the success of its partners, as demonstrated by CEO Geoff Ballotti's recent visit to the region. Ballotti met with over 30 owners during his trip and participated in 27 signing ceremonies for new hotels, including properties in Greater China, Thailand, and Cambodia.
Furthermore, Wyndham equips its partners with cutting-edge technology solutions. Franchisees benefit from over $275 million invested in innovative property management and revenue management systems. Additionally, Wyndham leveraged its extensive network and marketing expertise to drive traffic to its franchisees' properties, ensuring strong visibility and increased occupancy rates.
