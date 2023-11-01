World would like to see continuity in management of China-US relationship: Ng Eng Hen

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (Nov 1) as he wrapped up a four-day visit to Beijing, Dr Ng referenced the Dr Ng said the confirmation did not come as a surprise, as officials he spoke with in Beijing signalled that the meeting was on the cards.“They're not at the stage where they can aim for resolution of core differences,” said Dr Ng.Instead, Dr Ng suggested that both sides should look at aspects which they can agree on or are achievable, that will “build confidence” at various levels.

A file photo of US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)“Follow up and continuity is key. You can have meetings, but if there are no effective outcomes, then it actually discourages you,” said Dr Ng.

Over 90 nations and international organisations attended this year’s event, many from developing countries and the global south, seen as friends and partners of China.Dr Ng said this can change if the US or western Europe were to recognise the importance of the platform.

“That itself is a friction point, a tectonic plate. If you don't pay attention to it, you will lose the global south, if you've not already lost it,” said Dr Ng. China says it will develop military relationship with the US even as it hits out at the West for ‘stirring up troubles’“When you have a change of defence minister, it is always a significant event. But, I didn't sense that they were in any state of crisis or turmoil,” said Dr Ng.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Possible space for China and US to appoint special envoy to manage relationship: Ng Eng HenThe Singapore Defence Minister made this suggestion at a regional security forum in Beijing on Tuesday (Oct 31), where the China-US strategic rivalry has been in focus.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Space for China and US to appoint special envoy to manage relationship: Ng Eng HenThere could be space for China and the United States to each appoint a special envoy, as part of efforts by both sides to manage their troubled bilateral relationship, said Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. Olivia Siong reports.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Military leaders must engage one another to avoid physical conflict in Asia: Ng Eng HenThe Defence Minister said simultaneous conflicts in Asia, Europe and the Middle East will be catastrophic. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Guinness World Records to investigate actual age of Bobi, the world's oldest dogSINGAPORE: The Guinness World Records is looking into whether Bobi, the oldest dog in the world, really lived for 31 years, or about the equivalent of 200 human years. This comes amid growing scepticism over the

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: China Tobacco discontinues Hengde Logistics Phase 1 lease: EC World ReitpstrongThe lease has a term from 5 October 2020 to 31 December 2023./strong/p pEC World Reit revealed that China Tobacco will no longer continue the lease of 159,752-square-metre Hengde Logistics Phase 1 at Min Lian village in Dongzhou Industrial Park, Fuyang District, Hangzhou City.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China's peak power demand may rise 12.1% this winterBEIJING : China's maximum power demand this winter may increase by 140 gigawatts (GW) or 12.1 per cent from last year's peak, as electricity usage surges in the second half of 2023, an official said on Monday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕