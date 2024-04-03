World's Most Powerful MRI Scanner Delivers First Images of Human Brains

Over the past few months, around 20 healthy volunteers have become the first to enter the maw of the MRI machine. SACLAY, France – The world’s most powerful MRI scanner has delivered its first images of human brains, reaching a new level of precision that is hoped to shed more light on our mysterious minds – and the illnesses that haunt them. Researchers at France’s Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) first used the machine to scan a pumpkin back in 2021.

But the health authorities recently gave them the green light to scan humans. Over the past few months, around 20 healthy volunteers have become the first to enter the maw of the MRI machine, which is located in the Plateau de Saclay area south of Paris, home to many technology companies and universities. “We have seen a level of precision never reached before at CEA,” said Dr Alexandre Vignaud, a physicist working on the project. The magnetic field created by the scanner is a whopping 1

World's most powerful MRI scans first images of human brain

