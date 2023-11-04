Working with Friends: Mixing Money and Relationships

There’s an adage that friends and money don’t mix, but the reality is that money touches all of our relationships, and working with friends can have benefits, says the writer. Ms Eryka Peskin, a friend of mine, recently asked me to look over the language of a webinar she was putting together for her life-coaching business because I am a freelance writer and editor. A few text exchanges soon turned into a lengthy phone call.

Mid-conversation, Eryka asked: "Should I be paying you for this?" "Probably," I said with a laugh. But I didn't press the issue. After we hung up, I replayed the conversation.

