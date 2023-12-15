Workers in Jakarta Prepare for Indonesia's Biggest Election

On the second floor of a house in South Jakarta, workers are busy printing and sewing flags and other items for Indonesia's upcoming election. With orders pouring in from the 18 political parties, these small home-based businesses are working tirelessly to meet the demand.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Argentines Prepare for Presidential Runoff ElectionArgentines are getting ready to vote in a closely contested presidential runoff election, with the economy and future of the country at stake.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Bubble Tea Operators Prepare for Mandatory Nutrition Labelling SchemeBubble tea operators in Singapore are preparing for the mandatory nutrition labelling scheme for freshly prepared beverages. Toppings such as pearls, jellies, ice cream, and whipped cream must be labelled with their sugar content.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Bubble Tea Operators in Singapore Prepare for Mandatory Nutrition LabellingBubble tea operators in Singapore are preparing for the mandatory nutrition labelling scheme for freshly prepared beverages. By Dec 30, outlets must carry Nutri-Grade labels on their menus. Toppings like pearls and jellies must be labelled with their sugar content.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Bubble Tea Operators Prepare for Mandatory Nutrition Labelling SchemeBubble tea operators are putting the finishing touches on their reformulated drinks and menus as the deadline for the roll-out of a mandatory nutrition labelling scheme for freshly prepared beverages draws near.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Only 2 in 10 Freelance Workers Meet Monthly Savings TargetOnly one in 10 freelance workers in Singapore feel financially free, according to a survey by Singlife. Many are not confident in their ability to cope with rising costs and inflation, and retirement planning is low on their priority list.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

41 Indian Workers Trapped in Collapsed Tunnel Seen AliveForty-one Indian workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for 10 days were seen alive on camera Tuesday (Nov 21) for the first time, looking exhausted and anxious, as rescuers attempted to create new passageways to free them.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »