Woman who put feet up against pole in SBS bus arrested for being a public nuisance

In a video on TikTok, the woman is seen resting her feet on the seat in front of her, as well as against a pole in the bus.A woman was arrested last Thursday for being a public nuisance after she had a dispute with a bus captain on an SBS Transit bus.

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman is seen resting her feet on the seat in front of her. Pasted on both sides of the bus – and on the same row where the woman was seated – are signs telling passengers not to rest their feet on backward-facing seats.

In the video, when the bus captain approaches the woman to put her feet down, she is seen speaking rudely and arguing with him, before resting her legs on a metal pole in front of her. The police confirmed that they were alerted to a dispute on a bus along Boon Lay Way towards Jurong East Central, on Oct 26 at 6.17pm.In response to queries from The Straits Times, SBS Transit, which oversees the operations of SBS buses, said its bus captains are trained to handle such situations.Teen who drove van carrying contraband cigarettes arrested headtopics.com

They will first tell the passenger to stop the act. If the passenger refuses to listen, the bus captain will then report the case to the company’s operations control centre.The company also urged passengers to be gracious and considerate.

“We have posters promoting gracious and considerate behaviour on board to encourage and remind them. We also conduct school talks and visits to our bus interchanges and MRT stations throughout the year to reiterate these messages,” the company said. headtopics.com

In January, a woman who looks and sounds similar to the woman in this case was filmed arguing with a man on a public bus. In that video, posted on TikTok, the woman is seen putting up her feet against the side of a bus.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM JOYANG0422/TIKTOK

Woman accused of assisting ex-boyfriend’s suicide said she tried convincing him against it: PoliceA funeral director accused of helping her former boyfriend to end his life told the police that she... Read more ⮕

Woman accused of assisting ex-boyfriend’s suicide said she tried convincing him against it: PoliceShe faces 1 charge of intentionally aiding her friend in suicide, another of obstructing course of justice. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Rapist who dragged woman to forested area in Kranji gets jail, caning for brutal attackA cleaner who raped a 23-year-old woman in 2019 after pummelling her and dragging her into a forested area in Kranji... Read more ⮕

Jail, caning for rapist who pummelled, dragged woman to forested area in KranjiSINGAPORE - A cleaner who raped a 23-year-old woman in 2019 after pummelling her and dragging her into a forested area in Kranji was sentenced to 16 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Friday (Oct 28). The victim, a university student, had ended up in Kranji late at night after she took the wrong MRT train on... Read more ⮕

Woman made wild claims that ex-hubby hid over $160mThe High Court threw out her “stratospheric” claim, as the total assets were just over $4 million. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Malaysian woman with disability sells burgers to make a living, wins hearts and inspires othersOne Malaysian woman refuses to let her disability come between her and her dreams. Jaheerah Nadzri, also known as Eerah, has recently gone viral for running a burger stall Eerah Burger in spite of her disability. Read more ⮕