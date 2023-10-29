Woman transfers $400 to Thai bank account for 'Singapore Pools ticket' after seeing Facebook post, gets scammed

A woman lost $400 after responding to a Facebook post and wants to share what happened so others don't fall for the same scam.

It started on Oct 17 when she saw a post by a Facebook user named Gentlmen's Agreement that read: "Power huat! Congrats to all customers! Next one. Interested contact us inbox or WhatsApp for details."The post included a photo of a hand holding a $29,000 UOB cheque from Singapore Pools and a Singapore Pools "Pick The Score" betting slip for a French League football match between Brest and Toulouse on Oct 8.

"I was pretty sceptical, but due to some personal reason, I wanted to earn some extra income and decided to join.""They instructed me to PromptPay (a Thai version of PayNow) $400, which was supposed to be the first transfer and they would send me the ticket that they drew from Singapore Pools for me to bet. The result is usually on the same week," recounted the Stomp contributor, who transferred the money to a Thai bank account as instructed. headtopics.com

"Nearly three hours later, they replied that their upper management gave instruction that I had to transfer an additional $400 on top of the $400 I had transferred to them, which made it a total of $800.""They tried to convince me that as assurance, they could send me that ticket first, but the transfer needed to be made.

She called the bank to reverse the transaction, but the bank told her it was not reversible as she used PromptPay and this case was considered illegal online betting.

