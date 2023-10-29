Woman shocked after getting letter that says UOB will close her accounts

The letter provides additional instructions for loans, payment plans and what to do with various types of accounts, but does not otherwise give the reason or reasons why UOB is closing Ms Goh’s accounts.

It ends with instructions for her to cut her credit cards in half for security purposes, and to call UOB’s call center at 1800 2222121 if she needs any assistance. Some commenters on her post told her that the best thing is for her to go to then bank and talk directly to the staff to find out why her accounts are being closed. However, as Ms Goh is not in Singapore, she will need to wait until she gets back to the country before she can talk to UOB.In the comments, Ms Goh also said that UOB had frozen her accounts in June for an investigation, but added that the scam officer had contacted her to tell her she had been cleared.

One netizen gave the following advice: "Singapore has seen a surge in scams, prompting the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to implement stricter regulations. All banks are now required to address these issues. To demonstrate their commitment, many individuals are opting to close their bank accounts temporarily, signaling their support for the necessary changes. Once you've closed your account, it's advisable to open a new one. This approach was taken by my bank as well.