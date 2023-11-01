Woman says the man she’s dating reminded her of her first love, but was about to be a father

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the woman said that she had been on three dates with the man and “there’s something very charismatic about him that I can’t describe. He reminded me of the pure, sweet first love I had experienced and ended a couple of years ago with my first love amicably. Since then, I haven’t been able to move on as I always knew he was the one for me, and I thought we could build an amazing life together but circumstances chose to tear us apart”.

However, she added in her post: “Recently I heard from a mutual friend that he is expecting to be a father soon. It’s a bittersweet feeling as that could potentially be “us,” but I guess life has its way of teasing you, which is inevitable to bring you to the ultimate one. Despite that, I am happy for him from the bottom of my heart.

She added that when she was with the man, she felt like she saw the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. She wrote that she found him sporty, humorous, and liked living in the moment. “He might be the missing piece I need in my life. Perhaps it could help that our family is acquainted, which makes me feel that extra connection in this relationship. I am already looking forward to the next date, and also, shoutout to the singles out there: don’t give up.

