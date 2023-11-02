Woman says after moving in together, her new husband refuses to talk to her while they work from home

She explained that even after raising the issue multiple times, her husband says his work requires a lot of concentration and he is not able to respond to her immediately each time she speaks to him. “He says we can allocate time during the day to talk, like during lunch or tea breaks, but not when he’s working. However, I’m someone who needs to get something off my chest right away so what he proposed is unacceptable to me. I find such behavior so rude and am contemplating a divorce.
The woman asked netizens if she should proceed with the divorce. Netizens who commented on her post felt that she was unreasonable and suggested there could be other underlying issues. One netizen commented: ” ‘Other than this ignoring behavior, he’s actually a responsible husband. Should I go ahead with it?’ No. You also say that he’s a responsible husband. Personally, I mostly don’t like to chat or be distracted when I am working either. I actually don’t understand why you need to insist that he talks to you when he’s working.
These days, I also don’t go to campus every day and work from home some days. My wife is 100% WFH. Interestingly, my wife is actually the one who gets annoyed when I distract her while she’s working. She tells me off and I diam diam.
