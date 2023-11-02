Woman says after moving in together, her new husband refuses to talk to her while they work from home

She explained that even after raising the issue multiple times, her husband says his work requires a lot of concentration and he is not able to respond to her immediately each time she speaks to him. “He says we can allocate time during the day to talk, like during lunch or tea breaks, but not when he’s working. However, I’m someone who needs to get something off my chest right away so what he proposed is unacceptable to me. I find such behavior so rude and am contemplating a divorce.

The woman asked netizens if she should proceed with the divorce. Netizens who commented on her post felt that she was unreasonable and suggested there could be other underlying issues. One netizen commented: ” ‘Other than this ignoring behavior, he’s actually a responsible husband. Should I go ahead with it?’ No. You also say that he’s a responsible husband. Personally, I mostly don’t like to chat or be distracted when I am working either. I actually don’t understand why you need to insist that he talks to you when he’s working.

These days, I also don’t go to campus every day and work from home some days. My wife is 100% WFH. Interestingly, my wife is actually the one who gets annoyed when I distract her while she’s working. She tells me off and I diam diam.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: Serial con woman who cheated 10 people of over $880k was ‘seasoned and skilled manipulator’Kwek even used her daughter’s POSB Kids bank account as part of her criminal schemes. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Elderly woman with 50 years' crime streak in Malaysia and Singapore jailed again for theftThe 75-year-old woman said she felt she was just "borrowing from the rich".

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Selena Gomez, most-followed woman on Instagram, takes indefinite social media hiatusThe American singer-actress is taking a break because of the 'horror and violence' in the world. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Selena Gomez, most-followed woman on Instagram, takes indefinite social media hiatusLOS ANGELES – American singer-actress Selena Gomez has informed her 430 million Instagram followers that she is stepping back from social media indefinitely. She holds the title of the most-followed woman, musician and actor on Instagram, American entertainment outlet...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Terengganu woman run over by car, stabbed 15 times over business disputeKUALA TERENGGANU – A 65-year-old woman was run over by a car and then stabbed at least 15 times on Wednesday in the Malaysian state of Terengganu over what police believe was a bitter business dispute. Deputy Commissioner Mazli Mazlan, Terengganu’s police chief, said...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Australia police arrest woman over mushroom lunch that killed threeSYDNEY: Australian police on Thursday (Nov 2) arrested the woman at the centre of a mushroom meal mystery that left three people dead and a local preacher fighting for his life.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕