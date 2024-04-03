'You're not going to comment on people's bodies': Woman's tips on how to avoid being a 'toxic makcik' this Hari Raya Why? Chances are, your well-meaning but obtrusive relatives will come prepared with their arsenal of unsolicited advice. On March 31, Fariza Salleh, who goes by Frouhaha on TikTok, gave her thoughts on "toxic makciks" and how we can stop ourselves from turning into one of them.

She explained: "I think it's time that we start practising being non-toxic makciks, so that in 20 years time, you will still have people who love you."went on to list out some of the things people should avoid doing when mingling with family members this Hari Raya. Another no-go is making comparisons about the lives of others."Because when someone has more, that means someone has less. And we're not going to make people feel bad for having less," she explained. Unsolicited advice is a skill that toxic makciks seem to have honed to perfection but Fariza urged her viewers not to follow sui

