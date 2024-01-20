Woman Reconsidering Relationship Due to Different Views on Having Kids

A woman took to social media to share that she’s reconsidering her relationship after knowing her boyfriend “wants kids” while she does not. She has tried convincing herself that she could have kids, but due to her mental health issues, she knows she won't be able to cope with having a baby. Her boyfriend understands her choice and respects her decision, but she worries that he may think she'll change her mind.





