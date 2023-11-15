Woman loses over $320,000 in investment scam

She didn't just lose her money in this encounter - she lost her faith in humanity as well. Adeline (not her real name) shared with AsiaOne on Nov 10 that she had fallen for an investment scam in October, one which caused her to lose more than $320,000 in just a month. She was first approached by an individual through Instagram, who presented himself as a high-flying businessman.

The scammer chatted with Adeline about their hobbies and work life, before asking her to switch to WhatsApp to continue their conversation. After two weeks of interaction, the two became 'friends' and the 'businessman' allegedly offered Adeline an opportunity - to invest in trading gold commodities through a "seed" investment platform, purportedly based under a larger, reputable investment company.He then showed her detailed information to convince her, and although Adeline wasn't keen on taking the plunge, she eventually acquiesced.who gave her US$2,000 (S$2,721) to experiment wit

