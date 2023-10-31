Woman in Italy wins case to evict ‘parasite’ sons, aged 40 and 42, from her home

She had already tried persuading the two men, aged 40 and 42, to move out of her house in Pavia, a city in northern Italy. Instead, they lived off the pension of their retired mother, who uses her money to pay for food and maintenance of the home, said CNN. The woman is separated from the men’s father.

But Judge Caterbi said in her ruling that there was no longer an obligation for the parent to provide maintenance because the men were over 40, giving them until Dec 18 to move out, reported The Guardian.

While there is a culture of inter-generational households in Italy, tough economic times have resulted in an increase in the numbers of young adults staying at home.

