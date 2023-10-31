Woman in Italy wins case to evict ‘parasite’ sons, aged 40 and 42, from her home

HEAD TOPICS

Both men reportedly have jobs but did not contribute to the household. Read more at straitstimes.com.

She had already tried persuading the two men, aged 40 and 42, to move out of her house in Pavia, a city in northern Italy. Instead, they lived off the pension of their retired mother, who uses her money to pay for food and maintenance of the home, said CNN. The woman is separated from the men’s father.

The sons had hired lawyers to stop their mother from evicting them, according to La Provincia Pavese. One of their lawyers told local media that the sons have not decided if they would appeal against the court decision.

