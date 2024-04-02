Woman in China Supports Cancer-Stricken Fiance Despite Tragedy

A woman in China continues to support her cancer-stricken fiance. They've yet to recite their wedding vows but one woman in China is already honouring them. Tragedy struck a couple in Henan, China, two months before getting married — groom-to-be Zhi Aohong was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, South China Morning Post reported. Determined to stick by her partner of 10 years, Liu Yue told Chinese media: "I will be the one who keeps out the wind and rain for him.

" The couple exhausted their savings, having spent nearly two million yuan (S$380,000) on cancer treatment, including a stem cell transplant and a costly medicine that he has to take every two days. According to a study, the five-year survival rate of those with the rare disease is below 20 per cent in China. "Many people say I am silly, but I will keep on being silly," she said. "I will not give up and will stay by his side until he recovers.

