Woman frustrated with fiancé and his mother during wedding planning

A woman who was about to tie the knot felt that she ran into a number of problems during the planning stage which caused her to look at her fiancé and his mother rather differently. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said that the issue was twofold; her fiancé was not involved in the planning himself but kept trying to push his mother’s opinion into things.

She wrote that her fiancé did not “put in effort in planning things (dates/trips/wedding etc) until after multiple “pushes” and arguments. We had a lot of arguments which resulted in him wanting to handle the remaining items of the wedding. But every time I check in for updates, I can see he doesn’t actively chase for one from the vendors that we will end up arguing”. She also added that she wanted to shift their marriage to have it sooner rather than later. While her husband-to-be did not seem to have any issues with his initially, “it only became an issue when his mum wants things to be done her way and I am not 100% receptive”

