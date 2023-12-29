Woman fined for allowing mosquitoes to breed in toilet bowl

A woman was fined $1,400 for allowing mosquitos to breed in her toilet bowl, despite her efforts during a trial to push the blame on the insects. Koh Ee Sian contested one charge for creating conditions favourable for mosquito breeding in the toilet bowl. The mosquitoes were found after an inspection at her Housing Board block by National Environment Agency (NEA) officers in May 2022.

District Judge Brenda Chua, in her judgment on the case dated Dec 22, said: “This was a case where the accused operated under the notion that what was left untouched was not her responsibility. “Going by the accused’s reasoning, this would mean household owners would never be responsible for mosquito breeding, so long as they do not touch the water in receptacles or containers. If that were the case, mosquitoes would be left to breed rampantly in households





