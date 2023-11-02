HEAD TOPICS

Woman evades $26 fare, Tada driver then finds $595 transferred out of his PayLah Wallet the next day

stompsingapore1 min.

He believes he is the victim of a scam.

News Source

STOMPSINGAPORE

"As usual, I gave her my mobile number. She told me that she had transferred the amount and asked me to check my phone for a link she had supposedly sent to me. When I checked my phone, I had not received the link.

"I input my password but found no new transferred funds. I mentioned this to the passenger and she said that she would go up and get me the cash. She left but did not return. I tried calling and texting her but received no response.

"It appeared that there were five transactions made from my PayLah Wallet overnight to a random PayLah account that I did not recognise." "I immediately called the bank to notify them. They cancelled my cards and froze my account. I had also made a police report that same day," said the StomperThe Stomper now wants to warn his fellow PHV drivers:"It looks like there is a loophole in the system when receiving transactions from PayLah or even PayNow that can be exploited by hackers.

Singapore Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: Singapore projected to be S-E Asia’s biggest market in digital lending and wealth: ReportIt is also expected to be the biggest digital wealth market in the region, growing from US$26 billion (S$35.6 billion) in 2023 to about US$150 billion in 2030. Read more at straitstimes.com.
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Selena Gomez, most-followed woman on Instagram, takes indefinite social media hiatusLOS ANGELES – American singer-actress Selena Gomez has informed her 430 million Instagram followers that she is stepping back from social media indefinitely. She holds the title of the most-followed woman, musician and actor on Instagram, American entertainment outlet...
Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Terengganu woman run over by car, stabbed 15 times over business disputeKUALA TERENGGANU – A 65-year-old woman was run over by a car and then stabbed at least 15 times on Wednesday in the Malaysian state of Terengganu over what police believe was a bitter business dispute. Deputy Commissioner Mazli Mazlan, Terengganu’s police chief, said...
Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Serial con woman who cheated 10 people of over $880k was ‘seasoned and skilled manipulator’Kwek even used her daughter’s POSB Kids bank account as part of her criminal schemes. Read more at straitstimes.com.
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Elderly woman with 50 years' crime streak in Malaysia and Singapore jailed again for theftThe 75-year-old woman said she felt she was just "borrowing from the rich".
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Selena Gomez, most-followed woman on Instagram, takes indefinite social media hiatusThe American singer-actress is taking a break because of the 'horror and violence' in the world. Read more at straitstimes.com.
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕