Woman evades $26 fare, Tada driver then finds $595 transferred out of his PayLah Wallet the next day

"As usual, I gave her my mobile number. She told me that she had transferred the amount and asked me to check my phone for a link she had supposedly sent to me. When I checked my phone, I had not received the link.

"I input my password but found no new transferred funds. I mentioned this to the passenger and she said that she would go up and get me the cash. She left but did not return. I tried calling and texting her but received no response.

"It appeared that there were five transactions made from my PayLah Wallet overnight to a random PayLah account that I did not recognise." "I immediately called the bank to notify them. They cancelled my cards and froze my account. I had also made a police report that same day," said the StomperThe Stomper now wants to warn his fellow PHV drivers:"It looks like there is a loophole in the system when receiving transactions from PayLah or even PayNow that can be exploited by hackers.

