Woman Diagnosed with Cervical Cancer at 37 Shares Her Story

Ms Shirley Wong was 37 when she first saw a gynaecologist. It was then she was told that she had Stage 2 cervical cancer. Businesswoman Shirley Wong, 43, had never been for any pap smear or woman wellness check, and she was 37 when she first saw a gynaecologist. “I had unusual bleeding between my period while holidaying with friends in South Korea in December 2016. When we got back, they brought me to see the gynaecologist,” she said.

Shocked by the news, Ms Wong sought a second opinion from her sister-in-law’s doctor, who gave her the same diagnosis and advised her to go for surgery immediately. She was “tremendously upset and terribly depressed” that her womb and ovaries were removed a week after her consultation, said Ms Wong, who has been married for 19 years. “I felt so hopeless then, and I still do, that I can no longer bear my own children,” she said, her voice breakin





