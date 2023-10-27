Woman accused of assisting ex-boyfriend’s suicide said she tried convincing him against it: Police

Alverna Cher Sheue Pin is said to have helped Mr Wee Jun Xiang take his own life by nitrogen gas inhalation.told the police that she had tried convincing him to change his plans, said a police officer on the first day of the court trial on Friday.

The director and shareholder of City Funeral Singapore had originally planned to plead guilty in July 2023, but changed her mind and The officer, who gave her name in court only as Ms Wong, testified that Cher said during the statement recording that she had tried to convince Mr Wee to drop his plans, but he was determined to die.Telegram channels offer explicit sex videos, photos for a fee in similar vein to SG Nasi Lemak

Cher knew about his plans to kill himself using nitrogen gas, and agreed to help him remove traces of the suicide plans, said DPP Foo. DPP Foo said on the morning of Mr Wee’s death, he bought a nitrogen tank and drove to a multi-storey carpark at Block 145A Bedok Reservoir Road with the tank in his car. He then told Cher that he was commencing his plan. headtopics.com

DPP Foo said she also called a man – identified in charge sheets as Lawrence Cheo Oon Hui – to switch vehicles with her and drive away the van containing the used tank of nitrogen gas.When the police arrived at the scene, Cher allegedly lied to a police officer that Mr Wee had experienced chest discomfort for two weeks before he died, and that she believed he died of a heart attack.

In an earlier statement, the police said Cher became a suspect during investigations and was later arrested.Cher was forthcoming to tell what happened, and did not raise any complaints or objections during the statement recording, said Ms Wong. headtopics.com

She was originally charged with a more serious offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in December 2020, but the charge was downgraded in October 2021.

