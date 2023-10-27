Woman accused of assisting ex-boyfriend’s suicide said she tried convincing him against it: Police

Alverna Cher Sheue Pin (left) is said to have helped Mr Wee Jun Xiang take his own life by nitrogen gas inhalation.told the police that she had tried convincing him to change his plans, said a police officer on the first day of the court trial on Friday.

The director and shareholder of City Funeral Singapore had originally planned to plead guilty in July 2023, but changed her mind and The officer, who gave her name in court only as Ms Wong, testified that Cher said during the statement recording that she had tried to convince Mr Wee to drop his plans, but he was determined to die.In his opening statement, Deputy Public Prosecutor Marcus Foo said the evidence would show that Cher knew Mr Wee was suicidal in February 2020.

In May that year, Mr Wee started to make inquiries about buying a nitrogen gas tank and texted Cher to discuss the plan, said the prosecutor, adding that the pair discussed alternatives if the plan failed. headtopics.com

Cher drove a van to the carpark in the afternoon. Upon realising Mr Wee was still alive, she turned the valve of the nitrogen tank and poured liquid nitrogen into a bag to release more gas into the car. This was to assist him in committing suicide, added the prosecutor.Later in the day, Cher returned to the carpark and saw that Mr Wee had died. She is said to have disposed of the bag and called for a doctor to certify his death.

According to the forensic pathologist, the cause of Mr Wee’s death was consistent with suffocation due to oxygen deficiency, said the prosecutor. Clad in a navy suit and black mask, Cher appeared calm throughout the proceedings. Through her lawyers from Peter Ong Law Corporation, she requested a Mandarin interpreter at the start of trial. headtopics.com

