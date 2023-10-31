Wolfsburg stun holders Leipzig 1-0 to end their winning run in German Cup

Cerny met almost no resistance when he sprinted into the box to latch onto a perfect Tiago Tomas through ball and rifle into the top corner in the 14th minute. The Czech winger should have scored a second goal 10 minutes later when a misunderstanding in the Leipzig defence sent him clear on goal once more but he miskicked and fired wide.But any hope of a comeback went out the window in the 56th when Poulsen got his marching orders following a clumsy foul on Aster Jan Vranckx who had snatched the ball away from the Dane.

In another battle of Bundesliga clubs VfB Stuttgart booked their third-round spot, with a 1-0 win over Champions League club Union Berlin, who have now lost their last 11 matches across all competitions.

